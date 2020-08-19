Chibi Godzilla Animated Shorts Cast Hina Tachibana, Saori Takamiya, Satsumi Matsuda

30-second shorts follow about picture book character premiered on July 15

The staff of the "Tadaima! Chibi Gojira" (I'm Home! Chibi Godzilla) animated shorts based on the character Chibi Godzilla revealed five additional cast members on Wednesday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Hina Tachibana as Chibi Mothra

as Chibi Mothra Saori Takamiya as Chibi Ghidorah

as Chibi Ghidorah Satsumi Matsuda as Chibi Radon

The animated shorts show the daily life of Chibi Godzilla, who lives at office worker Satomi's house. Motion capture technology and 3D models are used to animate Chibi Godzilla, Chibi Ghidorah, and Chibi Mothra. Serika Hiromatsu voices Chibi Godzilla, and Mai Aizawa voices Satomi. Tommy Hino ( Pastel Life ) is the shorts' director, Moriko Mori ( Gal & Dino ) is the scriptwriter, and helo.inc is the producer.

The first short premiered on July 15, and the Godzilla ( Gojira ) franchise's YouTube channel is uploading a 30-second episode every Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. JST.

Chibi Godzilla debuted in Chiharu Sakazaki's Ganbare Chibi Gojira (Do Your Best, Chibi Godzilla) picture book in October 2018. Sakazaki launched a second picture book Nakayoshi Chibi Gojira (Close Friends, Chibi Godzilla) in May 2019.

The Chibi Godzilla project celebrated the 65th anniversary of the Godzilla franchise. The project launched in July 2018, and it has since appeared on a wrap of the Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, as a kigurumi character at 2018's "Gojira Fes" (Godzilla Fest) event, in animated shorts during theater intermission, and for other projects. Before designing Chibi Godzilla, Sakazaki was known for designing characters such as the Suica commuter card's penguin and Chiba Prefecture's official mascot Chi-ba-kun.

Source: Comic Natalie