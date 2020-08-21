6 Gundam Anime Works Stream for Free in U.S. as Part of Gundam Online Expo Event

12-day event running until August 31 to also have livestream panels

The Gundam.info online portal site began streaming several anime works in the Gundam franchise for free on Thursday in the United States as part of the previously announced "Gundam Online Expo" event. All works are available with English subtitles, and are available in the United States only.

Gundam.info also began streaming a 13-episode video that outlines the 12-day event. The video is region-locked to the United States only.

The following films and OVAs are available with English subtitles:

Bandai Namco Collectibles and Bandai Namco Entertainment are collaborating on the event, which runs from August 20-31.

The event will feature the Gunpla World Ver.MG exhibit and an augmented reality version of Japan's Gundam Base Tokyo venue. Exclusive merchandise will be available for order during the event.

Professional modeler Katsumi “Meijin” Kawaguchi will offer painting lectures during the event. Other panels include a Sunrise panel with Naohiro Ogata , a voice actor panel with Tohru Furuya , and a mechanical designer panel with Kunio Okawara .

Sources: Gundam.info portal's YouTube channel, Gundam Online Expo event's website via Mike Toole



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.