Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed Switch Game's Trailer Previews Gameplay

Game launches in West on October 16

Outright Games began streaming on Tuesday a gameplay trailer for Takara Tomy 's Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed Nintendo Switch game:

Outright Games will release the game in the West on October 16. The game launched in Japan as Zoids Wild King of Blast in February 2019.

Takara Tomy 's Zoids Wild franchise is also inspiring a new video game for the Switch titled Zoids Wild: Infinity Blast. The theme of the new game is "remodeling," and will allow players to create their own customized Zoid. The game will launch this winter.

Takara Tomy announced the Zoids Wild project in 2018 as the latest installment in its Zoids franchise . The project includes anime, manga, model kits, and a previous Switch game.

The anime premiered in July 2018 and aired for 50 episodes. A sequel anime titled Zoids Wild Zero premiered in October 2019, but was delayed in May due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime resumed on June 19. Netflix began streaming the first season of the Zoids Wild anime in English on August 14 in the U.S.

Tomy launched the Zoids science-fiction mecha franchise as a model kit line in 1983. Michiro Ueyama drew a 14-volume manga series for the franchise in 1999-2001 that Viz Media released in English under the title ZOIDS: Chaotic Century in 2002-2003. The manga inspired the ZOIDS: Chaotic Century TV anime series that aired in 1999-2000 and Viz Media released on home video. Three more anime series followed: Zoids/ZERO in 2001, Zoids: Fuzors in 2003-2004, and Zoids Genesis in 2005-2006. Cartoon Network aired ZOIDS: Chaotic Century , Zoids/ZERO , and part of Zoids: Fuzors .

The franchise has also inspired a line of video game series for consoles, handheld consoles, PC, arcades, and mobile phones.