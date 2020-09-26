Shadowverse: Champion's Battle Switch Game's 2nd Trailer Streamed

Cygames began streaming the second trailer on Saturday for Shadowverse : Champion's Battle , the Nintendo Switch game of Cygames ' Shadowverse online collectible card game.

The game will launch on November 5 in Japan. The first copies of the "card battle RPG" will include the Premium Rare Card Dark Dragoon Forte.

The original collectible card game launched for iOS and Android devices in June 2016 and for PC via Steam in October 2016. The game features both single-player and competitive multiplayer content, fully voiced stories, and the ability to evolve cards during battles.

The game received a tutorial anime video as part of its second anniversary in May 2018.

The game is inspiring a television anime adaptation with a completely original story that premiered on April 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.