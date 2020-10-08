NHK World Airs Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san Anime in February 2021

The official Facebook page of NHK World announced on Thursday that it will stream the anime adaptation of Aiko Koyama 's Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san (Makanai in the Maiko Lodge) manga in February 2021. The announcement stated the anime will have a series format.

NHK World streams some of its programs with English subtitles worldwide.

NHK is also streaming a promotional video for the anime on its website.

The manga's story is set in Kyoto's "hanamachi" geisha quarter. Here, after geisha finish their work late at night, they spend the night resting at a lodge to prepare for the next day. The story centers on Kiyo, an Aomori native who works as a cook in a geisha lodge in Kyoto after finishing junior high school and leaving home. She also has a friend named Sumire who is a maiko, or apprentice geisha.

Koyama launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on July 10.

The manga recently won the Best Shōnen Manga award in the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January.

Thanks to Tyrell Landsberg for the news tip.