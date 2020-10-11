Kemono Jihen Anime's 1st Promo Video Streamed

The official website for the television anime of Shō Aimoto 's Kemono Jihen (Monster Incidents) manga began streaming the show's first promotional video on Sunday, after debuting the trailer during the "Jump Special Anime Festa" livestream event on Sunday.

The anime will premiere in January 2021. The anime will also have an advance screening during the Jump Festa '21 event, which will be an online event on December 19-20.

The show stars:

Masaya Fujimori ( You Are Umasou , Izetta: The Last Witch ) is directing the anime at Ajia-do . Noboru Kimura ( Amagami SS+ , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! , Gundam Build Divers ) is in charge of series composition and scripts. Nozomi Tachibana ( Ensemble Stars! , ClassicaLoid episode director, animation director) is designing the characters.

The manga starts in a quiet rural village, where many domestic animals die unnatural deaths in a strange incident. To resolve the incident, an odd-looking man from Tokyo who goes by the name "Inugami" comes to the town to investigate. In the town, he meets a young boy who has a mysterious air about him called "Dorotabō."

Aimoto ( Hokenshitsu no Shinigami ) launched Kemono Jihen in Jump SQ. in December 2016. The manga's 11th volume shipped on July 3.

Sources: Kemono Jihen anime's website, MoCa News



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.