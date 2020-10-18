Nana Mizuki, Mamoru Miyano Sing Theme Songs for Levius Anime's TV Airing

The official website for the 3D CG anime series of Haruhisa Nakata 's science-fiction boxing manga Levius revealed on Wednesday that the anime's television airing in Japan will feature new theme songs. Nana Mizuki is performing the opening theme song "Link or Chains," and Mamoru Miyano is performing the ending theme song "Beautiful Doll." The anime's television airing will premiere in January 2021.

The anime debuted worldwide on Netflix in November 2019. Netflix describes the anime:

In an age where devices are powered by steam, technology that fuses bodies to machinery makes cyber-boxing fights immensely popular. A young man named Levius is drawn into these fights through what can only be destiny, but his talents will be what determine his future.

Hiroyuki Seshita ( Ajin , Blame! , Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters ) is credited as chief director for the anime, while Keisuke Ide ( Ajin unit director) directed the anime at Polygon Pictures . Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan: Lost Girls , Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign , Ajin ) was in charge of series composition, and also penned the scripts alongside Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Vinland Saga ). Yuki Moriyama ( Knights of Sidonia , Ajin , Blame! ) was the character designer, and Naoya Tanaka and Ferdinando Patulli are credited for production design. Yūgo Kanno composed the music.

Nakata launched Levius in Shogakukan 's Monthly Ikki magazine in January 2013 but ended the series in September 2014 when the magazine ceased publication. The manga then relaunched in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine under the title Levius/est in March 2015. Shogakukan published three volumes for Levius and Shueisha published the eighth volume of Levius/est on July 17. The manga is nearing its end.

Viz Media licensed the manga. The company released an omnibus of Levius in September 2019, and then began releasing Levius/est in single volumes in November 2019. The company will release the seventh volume on December 15.