Kazuhiro Yoneda Directs Kageki Shoujo!! TV Anime for 2021 Premiere

An official website launched on Wednesday to confirm that Kumiko Saiki 's Kageki Shoujo! manga is getting a television anime adaptation in 2021. Though the anime's title is Kageki Shoujo!! , its story will come from Kageki Shoujo!! Season Zero . The website revealed the anime's staff and a teaser visual.

Kazuhiro Yoneda ( Yona of the Dawn , Hozuki's Coolheadedness ) is directing the anime at PINE JAM . Tadashi Morishita ( Yona of the Dawn ) is in charge of series composition. Takahiro Kishida ( Gleipnir , Haikyuu!! , Madoka Magica ) is designing the characters. Tsuneyoshi Saito ( Fafner , PriPara ) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Saiki serialized the original manga under the title Kageki Shoujo! (with one exclamation mark) in Shueisha 's Jump Kai magazine from 2012 to 2014, and ended the original serialization after the magazine ceased publication in October 2014.

Saiki then launched the ongoing sequel manga under the title Kageki Shoujo!! (with two exclamation marks) in Melody in 2015. Shueisha published the ninth volume of the sequel on March 5, and the 10th will ship on November 5. The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in Kodansha 's 44th annual Manga Awards this year, but it did not win.

Shueisha published the original manga in two volumes, but re-released the series in one compiled volume in March 2019 with the title Kageki Shoujo!! Season Zero (pictured right). This is the volume that Seven Seas Entertainment will release in English. The publisher will release the manga under the title Kageki Shoujo!! The Curtain Rises on November 24, and it describes the story:

Like the Takarazuka Revue, the young women who go to the arts academy Kouka Kageki High School play all the parts of musical theater, be they female or male. Narada Ai is a jaded former idol performing female roles—her roommate, playing male roles, is bright-eyed country girl Watanabe Sarasa. From the school to the stage to the rest of their lives, there is no challenge these young women can't face with their passion for performance.

Sources: Kageki Shoujo!! anime's website, Comic Natalie