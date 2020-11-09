HIDIVE Streams Fragtime Anime with Subtitles, Dub

Anime begins streaming on November 16

HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the anime of Sato's Fragtime manga on November 16 at 11:00 a.m. EST in Japanese with English subtitles and with the English dub. The anime will stream in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America, the Netherlands, Scandinavian countries, Spain, and Portugal.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and it released the anime on home video in August.

The anime had its U.S. premiere in November 2019 at Anime NYC directly prior to Sentai Filmworks ' panel, with voice actress Miku Itō and producer Yūsuke Terada present. The anime opened with limited screenings at Shinjuku's Wald 9 and other theaters in Japan in November 2019.

Takuya Satō ( Kase-san and Morning Glories ) directed the anime and wrote the script at Tear Studio ( Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King , Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? ). Tomoko Sudo ( Kase-san and Morning Glories animation director) designed the characters. rionos ( Kase-san and Morning Glories ) composed the music. Pony Canyon distributed the film. The film's theme song is a cover of the 2001 song "fragile" by the pop group Every Little Thing , performed by the leads Miku Itō and Yume Miyamoto as their respective characters.

The English dub cast includes:

The "time-stopping yuri" manga centers on high school student Misuzu Moritani. Misuzu has the power to stop time for three minutes a day. One day, she uses that power to try to peek up the skirt of her classmate, the beautiful Haruka Murakami, but the power for some reason doesn't work on Haruka, and Haruka finds out Misuzu's secret.

Sato published the manga on Akita Shoten 's "Champion Tap!" manga website (now known as Manga Cross) from 2013-2014. Akita Shoten published two compiled book volumes for the series.

Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in an omnibus edition in April.

Source: HIDIVE