Square Enix Announces NEO: The World Ends With You Game for PS4, Switch

Trailer streamed for sequel launching next summer

Square Enix announced on Monday NEO: The World Ends with You ( Shin Subarashii Kono Sekai ), a new sequel game to The World Ends with You ( Subarashiki Kono Sekai ) action role-playing game, that will debut on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch next summer. The company began streaming an announcement trailer:

English

Japanese

The trailer introduces the following cast:

Square Enix describes the game:

NEO: The World Ends with You transports players to the streets of the Shibuya, where they will take part in the "Reapers' Game," a life-or-death battle for survival. Players will take on the role of Rindo as they explore the heart of Tokyo to uncover the mysteries behind the sinister Game in which they have been forced to take part. NEO: The World Ends with You brings a re-creation of modern Shibuya to life in a unique and comic-inspired style. Players can explore and enjoy the sights, sounds, and culture of this bustling city, fight monsters alongside their ally companions in fast-paced action battles, and complete missions as they seek to change the fate they've been handed.

Square Enix first teased the game by opening a teaser countdown website on November 17 that was set to finish on November 24, seven days after the countdown began. The page now leads to the game's official website.

Jupiter and Square Enix developed the original The World Ends with You game that shipped for Nintendo DS in Japan in 2007 and in the West in 2008. The World Ends With You -Solo Remix- smartphone game developed by h.a.n.d launched for iOS devices in 2012, followed by Android devices in 2014. The World Ends With You -Final Remix- game shipped for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in September 2018 and launched in the West in October 2018. Characters from the game franchise also feature in the Kingdom Hearts game series.

The game is inspiring The World Ends with You the Animation ( Subarashiki Kono Sekai The Animation ) anime adaptation. The anime will premiere in April 2021 on the Super Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and their countrywide network of 26 other affiliates.