King's Raid Anime's Blu-ray Disc Release Canceled

The official website for KING’S RAID: Successors of the Will ( King's Raid: Ishi o Tsugumono-tachi ), the television anime of South Korean developer Vespa 's King's Raid smartphone RPG app, revealed on Friday that the staff are canceling the six planned Blu-ray Disc releases of the anime due to "various circumstances."

The anime premiered on October 2, and will have 26 episodes. Funimation is streaming the series as it airs, and it describes the anime's story:

A century has passed since King Kyle of the Orvelia kingdom destroyed the fierce demon lord Angmund, restoring peace to the lands. But serenity was not meant to last forever—with the news of new demon appearances reaching the ear of young squire Kasel, who bands together a group of companions that embark on a journey to locate the fabled holy sword to defeat the new enemies.

Ryōta Suzuki and Yoshino Nanjō star in the anime as original characters Rihito and Lupine. The previously announced cast includes:

Makoto Hoshino ( Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , DamePri Anime Caravan ) is directing the anime at OLM and Sunrise Beyond , and Megumi Shimizu ( Butlers x Battlers , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Tatsuya Arai is serving as character designer and chief animation director, and Yū Yoshiyama is designing the monsters. Masahiro Tokuda ( Last Hope , Sengoku Basara: End of Judgement ) is composing the music. fripSide are performing the current opening theme song "legendary future," and KOTOKO is performing the current ending theme song "SticK Out." South Korean group Dreamcatcher will perform the new opening theme song "Eclipse" for the anime, and Riho Iida will perform the new ending theme song "One Wish." The new opening and ending themes will debut in the show with its second cours (quarter of a year).

The game is a real-time 3D battle role-playing game that has topped 13 million downloads worldwide since launching on September 19, 2016. The story is set in a world of sword and sorcery a century after King Kyle of Orvelia defeated the demon king Angumundo. The squire Kasel lives in these peaceful times. However, Kasel's destiny is set in motion when he hears of the demons reappearing on his land. Guided by a great wise man, Kasel embarks on an adventure with his companions to drive back the darkness threatening his once peaceful land and become the Chosen Warrior of the Holy Sword Aea.