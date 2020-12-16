Toei Animation Unveils Animal Theratopia Collaboration Project's Teaser Movie

Project centers on animals who turn into handsome young men

Toei Animation began streaming on Wednesday a teaser movie for it and Mages ' new Animal Theratopia project. The video features the song "Welcome to Wonder night!" by the anime's seven main male voice actors.

Naoki Horiuchi directed the teaser video. Mai Matsuura ( KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm , Sirius the Jaeger ), the character designer for the the human forms, is the overall director.

The project is aimed at women, and the theme is "animals x handsome men x music."

The project started with a CD release on July 29 that features both songs and drama tracks. There will be five CD releases in total. The website for the project also revealed a radio program.

The project stars: (from left to right in above image)

Additionally, Kenjiro Tsuda will play the manager. The characters' animal designs are pictured below.

Nakahara is in charge of the original character designs. Akiko Takamichi is the character designer for the animal forms. Mitsutaka Hirota (series composition for Sweetness & Lightning , The Prince of Tennis II ) is writing the scenario, and Taro Masuda ( BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. ) is composing the background music .

In the story of the franchise , a soothing and calming "utopia" exists for those who are worn out, a place called "Animal Theratopia." The animals inhabiting "Animal Theratopia" turn into their human forms at night.