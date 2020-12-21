Saint Seiya Lost Canvas Manga Gets Special Chapter in January

The February 2021 issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine announced on Saturday that it will publish a special chapter for Shiori Teshirogi 's Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas - Meiō Shinwa manga in the magazine's next issue on January 19.

The issue also published the new Saint Seiya Meiо̄iden Dark Wing spinoff manga by Kenji Saito ( Trinity Seven ) and Shinshu Ueda on Saturday.

Teshirogi's Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas - Meiō Shinwa is a spinoff of Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya manga, and it ran from 2006 to 2011. The manga was set two and a half centuries before the first Saint Seiya storyline. The series focuses on the friendship of Tenma and Alone — the previous incarnations of the characters Pegasus Seiya and Hades who would become mortal enemies in the original Saint Seiya . Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas - Meiō Shinwa inspired two original video anime (OVAs) that Discotek released on DVD in 2015. The OVAs are also streaming on Crunchyroll . Teshirogi drew a special chapter for the manga on April 17, and again on August 19.

Teshirogi launched another spinoff manga titled Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas - Meiō Shinwa Gaiden in May 2011 in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine. The manga ended in March 2016. Akita Shoten shipped the 16th and final compiled book volume in June 2016.