Otherside Picnic Anime's Ad Previews CHICO with Honeyworks' Opening Song

The official website for the television anime of Iori Miyazawa 's Otherside Picnic ( Urasekai Picnic ) science fiction yuri novel series began streaming a commercial on Tuesday, and it previews CHICO with Honeyworks ' opening theme song "Minikui Ikimono" (Ugly Creatures).

The anime will premiere in Japan on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , BS11 , and AT-X on January 4. Funimation will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars:

Takuya Satō ( Kase-san and Morning Glories , Steins;Gate , Fragtime ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS and Felix Film , and he is also in charge of the series scripts. Ayumi Nishibata ( Kuromukuro animation director) is the character designer and chief animation director. Kazutaka Ema is the creature designer. Hiroki Matsumoto is the art director, and You Iwaida is the color designer. Takeshi Kuchiba is the director of photography. Yūya Shiraishi is the 3D director. Masahiro Goto is the editor. Takeshi Watanabe ( To Love-Ru , Saki , Ro-Kyu-Bu! ) is composing the music.

Miki Satō performs the ending theme song.

J-Novel Club is publishing the novel series digitally in English, and it describes the first volume.

Her first encounter with Toriko Nishina was on the Otherside after seeing "that thing" and nearly dying.

Ever since that day, exhausted university student Sorawo Kamikoshi's life changed. In this Otherworld, full of mystery, which exists alongside our own, dangerous beings like the Kunekune and Hasshaku-sama that are spoken of in real ghost stories appear. For research, for profit, and to find an important person, Toriko and Sorawo set foot into the abnormal.

A tale of two girls' bizarre exploration and survival, brought to you by an up-and-coming Sci-fi author!

Hayakawa Publishing has been publishing the novels with illustrations by shirakaba since February 2017.

Eita Mizuno 's manga adaptation of the novel series launched in February 2018 in Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and will release the first volume in English on May 25, 2021.