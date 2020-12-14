Funimation Streams Otherside Picnic Anime on January 4

Funimation announced on Saturday that it will begin streaming the television anime of Iori Miyazawa 's Otherside Picnic ( Urasekai Picnic ) science fiction yuri novel series when it premieres on January 4. The anime will be available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland via Funimation ; in Australia and New Zealand via AnimeLab ; and in France, Germany and Scandinavia via Wakanim .

The anime will premiere in Japan on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , BS11 , and AT-X on January 4.

The anime stars:

Takuya Satō ( Kase-san and Morning Glories , Steins;Gate , Fragtime ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS and Felix Film , and he is also in charge of the series scripts. Ayumi Nishibata ( Kuromukuro animation director) is the character designer and chief animation director. Kazutaka Ema is the creature designer. Hiroki Matsumoto is the art director, and You Iwaida is the color designer. Takeshi Kuchiba is the director of photography. Yūya Shiraishi is the 3D director. Masahiro Goto is the editor. Takeshi Watanabe ( To Love-Ru , Saki , Ro-Kyu-Bu! ) is composing the music.

CHICO with Honeyworks will perform the opening theme song and Miki Satō will perform the ending theme song.

J-Novel Club is publishing the novel series digitally in English, and it describes the first volume.

Her first encounter with Toriko Nishina was on the Otherside after seeing "that thing" and nearly dying.

Ever since that day, exhausted university student Sorawo Kamikoshi's life changed. In this Otherworld, full of mystery, which exists alongside our own, dangerous beings like the Kunekune and Hasshaku-sama that are spoken of in real ghost stories appear. For research, for profit, and to find an important person, Toriko and Sorawo set foot into the abnormal.

A tale of two girls' bizarre exploration and survival, brought to you by an up-and-coming Sci-fi author!

Hayakawa Publishing has been publishing the novels with illustrations by shirakaba since February 2017.

Eita Mizuno 's manga adaptation of the novel series launched in February 2018 in Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and will release the first volume in English on May 25, 2021.

