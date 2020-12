5 Anime Films Rank in Top 10 Domestic Films in Japan in 2020

Demon Slayer, Doraemon, Violet Evergarden, Fate/stay night, My Hero Academia rank on top 10 list

Japanese film news website Cinema Today revealed the top 10 highest earning domestic and foreign films for 2020 in Japan on Thursday.

The domestic Japanese list consists of five anime, and two live-action films based on existing manga.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Domestic Films in Japan in 2020

Last year, Weathering With You topped the list with 14.02 billion yen (about US$129 million), and Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire ranked at #2 with 9.37 billion yen (about US$86.2 million).

The top-grossing foreign film of 2020 was Frozen II with 13.37 billion yen (about US$129.6 million).

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Foreign Films in Japan in 2020

Frozen II (13.37 billion yen, about US$129.6 million) Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (7.32 billion yen, about US$71.0 million) Parasite (4.74 billion yen, about US$46.0 million) Tenet (2.72 billion yen, about US$26.4 million) Cats (1.35 billion yen, about US$13.1 million) Ford v Ferrari (960 million yen, about US$9.31 million) Jumanji: The Next Level (930 million yen, about US$9.09 million) Onward (870 million yen, about US$8.44 million) 1917 (840 million yen, about US$8.15 million) Midsommar (710 million yen, about US$6.88 million)

Last year, Aladdin topped the foreign films list with 12.16 billion yen (about US$111.9 million).

Source: Cinema Today (壬生智裕) (link 2, 壬生智裕)