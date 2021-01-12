Flat Studio, banishment Produce Original Anime Concept Movie Starring Daiki Yamashita

Animation studio Flat Studio and one of its creators "banishment" produced an original anime concept movie titled "Rakka-sei" ("Life of Falling") and posted it on YouTube on Saturday. Daiki Yamashita plays the anime's hero, Akari Kitō voices the heroine, and Marie Miyake provides the voice for the teacher. Eve performs the theme song "slumber."

The story follows Kaede, a high school boy in Tokyo, who is plagued by mysterious dreams. In the dream world where monsters squirm, he meets his other self. As this spiritual world erodes, Kaede deals with the secret of his emotions.

loundraw founded the new anime studio Flat Studio in January 2019. He and the studio collaborated on production of two animated ads for the LINE Novel service that debuted in April 2019. loundraw became a professional illustrator as a teenager. He posted his graduation project " Yume ga Sameru Made " (Before you wake up) in July 2017. The work is a "trailer" for a fictional film.