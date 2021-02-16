Some of the 15th Annual Seiyū Awards Winners Announced

The organizers of the 15th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners of the Synergy Award, Kei Tomiyama Award, and Kazue Takahashi Award on Tuesday.

Synergy Award

Award for works that best show the talent of voice actors

Voicarion IX: Teikoku Koe Kabuki ~Nobunaga no Inu~ (His Majesty's Dog) stage reading





Kei Tomiyama Award

seiyū

Award for the malewho has been active in every field including acting

Toshihiko Seki

Agency: 81 Produce

Roles: Mobile Suit Gundam Wing (Duo Maxwell), Ranma ½ (Mousse), Mobile Suit Gundam Seed (Rau Le Creuset)

Kazue Takahashi Award

seiyū

Award for the femalewho has been active in every field including acting

Yoshiko Sakakibara

Agency: Freelance

Roles: Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam (Haman Karan), Patlabor (Shinobu Nagumo), Akudama Drive (Boss)



The awards ceremony, which will reveal the full list of awardees, will be held at the Bunka Hōsō Media Plus Hall on March 6. Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.

Beginning in 2019, the awards introduced four new categories, which include "Foreign Movie/Series Award," "Game Award," "Influencer Award," and "MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū )."

Source: Press release