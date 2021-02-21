Tekken 7 Reveals New Female DLC Character for Release in Early Spring

Character features motif of Polish prime minister

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed during the "Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable" event on Sunday that it is adding a new DLC character to its Tekken 7 game with a motif of a female Polish prime minister. The company will reveal a full trailer for the character "soon," but streamed a short teaser during the event. The character will arrive as part of the DLC 18/19 set for the game in early spring.

The character will be a part of the second half of the game's Season 4 pass, which will also include a new stage. The first half of the pass included the DLC character Kunimitsu and the new stage Vermilion Gates, which launched on November 10. A free update that accompanied the new DLC on November 10 included: battle balance updates, new moves for all characters, Tekken Prowess, and online play enhancements.

Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on in June 2017. The game added Geese Howard from SNK 's Fatal Fury and King of Fighters games as a playable character in November 2017, as well as Noctis Lucis Caelum from Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XV game in March 2018.

The game's second season pass launched in September 2018 with new playable characters Anna and Lei Wulong. Armor King and Craig Marduk then joined the game as DLC characters in December 2018, and Julia and Negan (the latter from The Walking Dead franchise) joined the game as DLC characters in February 2019.

The game added Zafina, Leroy, Ganryu, and Fahkumram as part of the third season pass between September 2019 and March 2020.

Sources: Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable livestream, Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel, 4Gamer (T田)



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.