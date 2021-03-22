Short Horror Film Featuring Animal Crossing: New Horizons Game Inspires Feature Film

Timur Bekmambetov to produce film under his production label Bazelevs

Entertainment website Deadline reported on Wednesday that a live-action short film featuring the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game titled Don't Peek is inspiring a full-length feature film. Timur Bekmambetov ( Wanted , Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter ) has taken up the production under his production label Bazelevs. Majd Nassif will produce the project. Pavel Bozhkov will oversee the project as the creative executive.

The short film made its festival debut on March 15 at the SXSW Online festival, which took place on March 15-20. Filmmaker Julian Terry streamed the film on YouTube on October 23. Terry also wrote, edited, colored, and produced the film. Alexander Anderson served as the producer. NoaGraffics.com provided additional VFX.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons game is the latest entry in the Animal Crossing video game franchise and the first game in the series for the Nintendo Switch. The game was originally slated to ship in 2019, but was delayed to March 20, 2020. The game sold 1.88 million copies in Japan in its first three days, the highest ever number of first-week copies sold for a Switch game in Japan. As of December 31, the game has sold 31.18 million copies worldwide.

Viz Media will release the Animal Crossing: New Horizons-Deserted Island Diary (Atsumare Doubutsu no Mori: Mujintо̄ no Diary) manga in English.



Sources: Deadline (Dino-Ray Ramos), Polygon (Ryan Gilliam)