Aniplex Reveals Visual Prison Visual Kei TV Anime With Uta no Prince-sama's Noriyasu Agematsu

Aniplex announced during its panel at AnimeJapan 2021 on Saturday that it is producing a new original television anime titled Visual Prison , with Symphogear and Wild Arms series creator Noriyasu Agematsu credited for the original work and music production, and Aniplex 's A-1 Pictures as animation studio. The anime will premiere this October.

Elements Garden is producing the music, and Ikumi Katagiri ( Sakura Kakumei ~Hana Saku Otome-tachi~ , Are You Alice? ) is designing the characters.

Aniplex describes the project by portraying visual kei musicians as vampires. The visual kei genre is a subgenre of Japanese rock characterized by elaborate visual presentations, gothic aesthetics, balladic melody writing, and musicians who present androgynously. In the anime's story, vampires perform visual kei music, and gather together in Harajuku in an event known as "Visual Prison" under a red moon once a year, performing visual kei songs to entrance an audience and offer the best song to the red moon above.

The story begins when Ange Yuki, a lonely boy with no family, travels to Harajuku to see his favorite artist, and there sees an intense musical battle between the bands Eclipse and Lost Eden, their energetic performance striking a pain through his heart.

The cast, divided by their respective units, are as follows:

Oz (center in image above):

Shōya Chiba as Ange Yuki (center left in visual)

as Ange Yuki (center left in visual) Makoto Furukawa Guiltia Brion (center right in visual)

Guiltia Brion (center right in visual) Hiroki Nanami as Eve Louise (rightmost in visual)

as Eve Louise (rightmost in visual) Shun Horie as Robin Laffite (leftmost in visual)

Lost Eden (right in image above):

Takuya Eguchi as Latour Saga (right in visual)

as Latour Saga (right in visual) Shimazaki Nobunaga as Mist Flaive (top in visual)

as Mist Flaive (top in visual) Takuma Nagatsuka as Veuve Elizabeth (bottom in visual)

as Veuve Elizabeth (bottom in visual) Shougo Yano as Jack Mouton (left in visual)

Eclipse (left in image above):

Toshiki Masuda as Dmitri Romanee (left in visual)

as Dmitri Romanee (left in visual) Shouta Aoi as Hyde Jayer (right in visual)