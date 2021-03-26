News
Fate Franchise Gets 2 New Manga by Daisuke Moriyama
posted on by Alex Mateo
The 13th volume of Kadokawa's Type-Moon Ace magazine revealed on Friday that the Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works series is getting a manga adaptation by Daisuke Moriyama (World Embryo, Chrono Crusade) in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine. Moriyama is also drawing a "Fate/GrandOrder Saber Wars II ~Special Edition~" one-shot manga, based on an October 2019 event in the Fate/Grand Order game, in the same magazine.
The Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works anime film premiered in January 2010, and the television anime premiered in October 2014.
The anime follows the original game's "Unlimited Blade Works" route. Crunchyroll and Hulu streamed the first season in English-speaking territories as it aired in Japan. Aniplex of America streamed the second season on the Aniplex Channel, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Daisuki services as it aired in Japan. Aniplex of America released a complete Blu-ray Disc box set for the anime last July. Aniplex of America previously released the two television anime seasons and OVA on Blu-ray Disc in 2015-2016.
Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.
The game is inspiring a two-volume original video anime project titled Fate/Grand Carnival. The 30-minute "1st Season" Blu-ray Disc and DVD will go on sale on June 2, and the 30-minute "2nd Season" Blu-ray Disc and DVD will go on sale on August 25.
The game is also inspiring a Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot (Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot) two-film project. The first film, Wandering: Agateram, opened on December 5. The first film had been delayed from its August 15 opening, due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its production. The second film will open in Japan on May 8.
Source: Comic Natalie