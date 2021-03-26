Fate Franchise Gets 2 New Manga by Daisuke Moriyama

The 13th volume of Kadokawa 's Type-Moon Ace magazine revealed on Friday that the Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works series is getting a manga adaptation by Daisuke Moriyama ( World Embryo , Chrono Crusade ) in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine. Moriyama is also drawing a "Fate/GrandOrder Saber Wars II ~Special Edition~" one-shot manga, based on an October 2019 event in the Fate/Grand Order game, in the same magazine.

The Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works anime film premiered in January 2010, and the television anime premiered in October 2014.

The anime follows the original game's " Unlimited Blade Works " route. Crunchyroll and Hulu streamed the first season in English-speaking territories as it aired in Japan. Aniplex of America streamed the second season on the Aniplex Channel , Crunchyroll , Hulu , and Daisuki services as it aired in Japan. Aniplex of America released a complete Blu-ray Disc box set for the anime last July. Aniplex of America previously released the two television anime seasons and OVA on Blu-ray Disc in 2015-2016.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

The game is inspiring a two-volume original video anime project titled Fate/Grand Carnival. The 30-minute "1st Season" Blu-ray Disc and DVD will go on sale on June 2, and the 30-minute "2nd Season" Blu-ray Disc and DVD will go on sale on August 25.

The game is also inspiring a Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot ( Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot ) two-film project. The first film, Wandering: Agateram , opened on December 5. The first film had been delayed from its August 15 opening, due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its production. The second film will open in Japan on May 8.

Source: Comic Natalie