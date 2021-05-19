Seven Seas Licenses Semelparous, The Savior's Book Cafe Story in Another World, Succubus & Hitman Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Jun Ogino 's Semelparous , Kyōka Izumi, Ōmiya, and Reiko Sakurada's The Savior's Book Cafe Story in Another World , Kami Imai 's Magaimono: Super Magic Action Entertainment , and Makoto Fukami and Seigo Tokiya 's Succubus & Hitman manga. It also licensed KAKERU 's FukaFuka Dungeon Kouryakuki manga and the Double Your Pleasure yuri manga anthology under its Ghost Ship adult imprint.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Jun Ogino 's Semelparous yuri manga both physically and digitally in December. It describes the manga:

Ever since they were young girls, best friends Yorino and Haruka have been training to become Bastioners–soldiers who battle in a walled area that protects humanity from the kaiju trying to break through. But when Haruka is killed during a routine exercise, Yorino must fight even harder to make sure she never loses someone close to her again.

Ogino launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in November 2019, adapting it from an earlier one-shot manga titled "Tagai no Guardian" (Each Other's Guardian), which Ogino published in Comic Yuri Hime in September 2016. Ichijinsha published the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2020.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Kyōka Izumi, Ōmiya, and Reiko Sakurada's The Savior's Book Cafe Story in Another World ( Isekai ni Kyūseishu to Shite Yobaremashita ga, Arasa ni wa Muri Nanode, Hissori Book Cafe Hajimemashita. ) manga both physically and digitally in November. Seven Seas describes the manga:

When a “god” tells Tsukina that she is to be transported to another world to become its savior, Tsukina isn't interested. As a bookish thirty-something, she has zero desire to go on some big adventure…so when she arrives in the strange new land, she decides to use her magical powers to create a cozy little book café instead. But when a fellow “savior” starts causing trouble, Tsukina might just have to play the hero, after all!

Izumi, Ōmiya, and Reiko Sakurada launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday website in July 2019. Izumi writes the story, while Sakurada draws the art. Ōmiya is credited for coordination. Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled book volume on Wednesday . Izumi and Sakurada launched a separate light novel series for the story under Kadokawa 's Beans Bunko label with the first volume in June 2020, and the second volume on May 1.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Kami Imai 's Magaimono manga as Magaimono: Super Magic Action Entertainment both physically and digitally in October. It describes the manga:

Yuki is a high school girl obsessed with the paranormal. One day, while spying on a mysterious new transfer student, she ends up in the middle of a magical battle! Yuki is saved by a strange, super-powered man in a lab coat. But while she might have survived her initial encounter with the supernatural, now a secret government organization is after her!

Imai ( Needless , Infinite Dendrogram ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in September 2019, and ended it in October 2020. Kodansha published the manga's second volume on February 19.

Imai has been drawing an adaptation of Sakon Kaidō 's Infinite Dendrogram light novel series on Hobby Japan 's Comic Fire website since 2016. The eighth compiled book volume shipped on February 1. J-Novel Club is publishing both the original novels and the manga adaptation digitally in English. The novels inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2020.

Imai's Needless manga launched in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in 2004 and ended in 2013. Shueisha released 16 compiled volumes and one prequel volume 0. The series received a 24-episode anime adaptation in 2010. Sentai Filmworks released the anime in North America.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Makoto Fukami and Seigo Tokiya 's Succubus & Hitman manga both physically and digitally in December. It describes the manga:

Gamo Shoya is a dead man. At least, he was Gamo Shoya–inside his body resides the soul of someone else, murdered but brought back to life in his body. Now a student living a life that's not his own, Shoya is haunted by Armelina, a beautiful demon succubus who has given him a new role: hitman. She can't kill humans directly, but she can use Shoya to hunt and kill the wicked who prowl the streets, leaving their departing souls ripe for Armelina to devour. In exchange, she'll help him hunt down whoever killed him in the first place. It's a dark path for Shoya. The only thing he has left to lose is…his soul.

Fukami and Tokiya launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in February 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's second volume on March 18.

Fukami ( Psycho-Pass script) and Tokiya ( Teizokurei Monophobia ) also collaborated on the Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka ( Mahō Shōjo Tokushūsen Asuka ) manga. The creative team launched the series in Big Gangan in June 2015, and recently ended it on February 25. Square Enix published the 14th and final volume on April 24. Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga series in English, and it published the 10th volume on March 2.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of KAKERU 's FukaFuka Dungeon Kouryakukii: Ore no Isekai Tensei Boukentan manga both physically and digitally in December under its Ghost Ship adult imprint. It describes the manga:

Former office worker Jean finds himself transported into a land where even armies have failed to conquer the FukaFuka Dungeon. With no magic cheat codes and no secret knowledge, Jean must battle goblins and seek glory alongside a cast of voluptuous warrior women. From the creator of Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World .

KAKERU launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in September 2019. Mag Garden published the manga's fourth volume on March 10.

Seven Seas also publishes KAKERU 's Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World ( Kagakuteki ni Sonzai Shiuru Creature Musume no Kansatsu Nisshi ) manga. The ongoing series launched on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in February 2017, and Akita Shoten published the eighth compiled volume on Thursday . Seven Seas published the fifth volume in December.

Seven Seas will release the Double Your Pleasure – A Twin Yuri Anthology book both physically and digitally in October under its Ghost Ship adult imprint. It describes the book:

Each of these eight short erotic manga features a pair of twins. Sometimes they're identical, sometimes they're fraternal. Sometimes they play with others, sometimes they only have eyes for each other. Every story puts a different twist on the concept, with lush art in a variety of styles to explore one of erotica's forbidden fantasies.

Ichijinsha published the book in March 2020.



Source: Press releases