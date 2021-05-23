Funimation Adds God Mazinger, Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland, Space Adventure Cobra Anime to Catalog

All 3 anime to stream in U.S., Canada starting on Sunday

Funimation announced on Saturday that it is adding the God Mazinger television anime, the Little Nemo - Adventures in Slumberland film, and the Space Adventure Cobra television anime series to its streaming service on Sunday. All three anime will be available in the United States and Canada. Funimation is adding the three anime as part of a partnership with TMS Entertainment .

Discotek Media released the 1984 God Mazinger anime on standard definition Blu-ray Disc in January 2020. The company describes the anime:

In the ancient, legendary past, the peaceful kingdom of Mu is under siege by the warlike Dragonian Empire. With a woeful amount of firepower and only a giant statue of a deity to watch over them, the young Queen Aira and her people are no match for the Dorado, the Golden King, and his army of dinosaurs. But Aira reaches out to someone who can save them, a warrior from another time and place. That person happens to be Yamato Hino, an average though highly athletic high school boy in modern-day Tokyo. At first Yamato thinks he's going crazy when he gets messages from a spectral young woman, but she eventually convinces him to take the plunge… through a mystical portal to ancient Mu. Before the Tokyo teen can get acclimated, Dragonia attacks again, but this time, the dinosaurs and soldiers are repulsed by the giant God Mazinger, now merged with Yamato. Though Mu has achieved its first victory, they have a long way to go, as does Yamato, who will need to overcome his own deep character flaws and become a true warrior to save the kingdom and get back home.

Discotek Media previously released the 1989 Little Nemo - Adventures in Slumberland film on DVD in 2011 and on Blu-ray Disc in 2012. The company describes the film:

Little Nemo - Adventures in Slumberland is based on the classic comic strips by Winsor McCay . On one unforgettable night, Nemo falls asleep. Soon, with the help of his flying pet squirrel Icarus and his friend Professor Genius, they journey together into Slumberland. Nemo is lovingly embraced by the people of Slumberland, particularly the King, who adopts Nemo and makes him heir to the throne. He is entrusted with two very special possessions: the prized royal Scepter, and a mysterious key that unlocks many secrets! Though Nemo is warned not to open the one door with the power to destroy Slumberland, temptation proves too strong and the King is abducted as a black cloud of nightmares washes over the formerly idyllic dreamscape. Now, if Nemo is to reverse his error and bring the King back, he must rally his friends and journey deep into Nightmare Land.

The 31-episode Space Adventure Cobra television anime from 1982 is based on Buichi Terasawa 's manga about a space pirate and his female android partner. The Space Adventure Cobra - The Movie anime opened in July 1982, three months before the television series premiered. Nozomi Entertainment released the TV anime on DVD, and the anime previously streamed on the company's YouTube channel and Crunchyroll until Nozomi Entertainment 's license expired in 2018. Discotek Media then released the television series on Blu-ray Disc on September 29. Discotek Media also released the Space Adventure Cobra anime film on DVD in 2012, on Blu-ray Disc in 2015, and on Ultra-High Definition (UHD) 4K Blu-ray Disc.

