She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Anime Adds 2 Cast Members

Funimation announced two new cast members on Thursday for the television anime of Hirotsugu Ryusen 's She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man ( Kenja no Deshi o Nanoru Kenja ) light novel series, which it is co-producing.

The first of the new cast members is Ayumu Murase as Solomon. Funimation describes the character as "the king of Arkite Kingdom, and another player character, just like Dunbulf, who he trust a ton. When in front of his subjects, Solomon acts as a dignified leader, but he's actually a pretty friendly person, cares about his kingdom and is generally spending his time handling geopolitical conflicts and dealing with monsters."

The second of the new cast members is Minami Hinata as Luminaria. Funimation describes the character as "one of the Nine Wise Men of Arkite, and is also a player character who is old friends with Dunbalf and Solomon. She's a super powerful sorcerer who's scored the nickname 'Luminaria the Calamity,' though she's pretty casual and touchy-feely when around Mira."

The anime will premiere this year, and Funimation will "exclusively" stream the series.

Nichika Omori will star in the show as the disciple Mira. Keitaro Motonaga ( Jormungand both seasons, Date A Live first three seasons) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat . Takamitsu Kouno ( Utawarerumono: The False Faces , Absolute Duo ) is overseeing the series scripts, Kumi Horii ( LBX Girls , Infinite Stratos 2 ) is designing the characters, Go Sakabe ( Date A Live franchise , Digimon Adventure tri. film series) is composing the music, and Yasunori Ebina is the sound director.

Funimation describes the story:

She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man follows Sakimori Kagami, a young man who's spent four years perfecting his avatar in the online VRMMORPG Arch Earth Online.

Going by the name Dunbalf, he's known across the land of this virtual world. But one night before bed, Kagami uses an in-game vanity case that's about to expire—opting to create his ideal version of a female Dunbalf avatar for fun.

Waking up, he's surprised to find that he's now in the body of the avatar he created the night before, and he'll have to work his way from the bottom up! So he's a young dude, playing an old dude, who is now playing a young girl—who is still that old dude.

Mira is described as a beautiful summoner who identifies herself as Dunbalf's pupil. And if you've been keeping up, you'll remember that she is Dunbalf, which means her abilities are the same as his. Despite her youthful appearance, she speaks like an old man.

Ryusen began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in April 2012, where it is still ongoing. Micro Magazine is publishing the story in print with illustrations by Fuzichoco ( The 8th son? Are you kidding me? , R.O.D Rehabilitation art), beginning with the first print volume in June 2014.

Dicca Suemitsu launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride manga website in July 2016.

Seven Seas licensed both the light novel and the manga, and it will publish the first novel volume in print in August, and the first manga volume in print in July. (The novel will have an earlier digital release.)