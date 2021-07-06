Sore Demo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru Anime Reveals Staff, Visual, July 2022 Debut

An official website opened on Wednesday for the television anime of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's Sore Demo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru (Even So, Ayumu Approaches) manga, and it reveals that the anime will debut in July 2022 on TBS and other stations. The website also revealed the anime's staff and visual.

Mirai Minato ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , BOFURI ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. Deko Akao ( Pokémon Journeys, Noragami ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kazuya Hirata ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , BOFURI ) is designing the characters.

Yamamoto ( Teasing Master Takagi-san ) launched the series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2019. Kodansha published the seventh compiled book volume on April 16, and it will publish the eighth volume on July 16.

The manga commemorates Weekly Shōnen Magazine 's 60th anniversary. The romantic comedy story centers on shogi, a Japanese variant of chess.

Sources: Sore Demo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru anime's website, Comic Natalie