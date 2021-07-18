Shaman King's Hiroyuki Takei Launches Mini 4 King Manga With Artist Yūki Imada

New manga centers on kids who race Laser Mini 4WD cars

The official website for Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Thursday that Hiroyuki Takei ( Shaman King ) and artist Yūki Imada ( Tengoku no Ragnarok ) launched a new manga in the magazine's August issue on the same day. The manga is titled Mini 4 King , and it centers on kids who race the Laser Mini 4WD cars. Tamiya recently launched the mini car line.

Takei launched the Nekogahara: Stray Cat Samurai ( Nekogahara ) manga as his first manga with Kodansha in the inaugural issue of Shonen Magazine Edge in September 2015, and he ended the series in April 2018. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English.

Shaman King debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The series abruptly ended in 2004, although a reprinting of the manga revealed a "true ending" in 2009. Viz Media previously 32 volumes of the original Shaman King manga from 2003 to 2011, but it no longer holds the license to the manga. Shueisha originally held the rights to the manga in Japan. Comixology Originals and Kodansha USA Publishing are publishing all of Shaman King digitally in English.

The main manga previously inspired a television anime in 2001 to 2002. A new anime that will adapt all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition premiered on April 1 and is ongoing. Netflix will stream the anime worldwide on August 9. The anime will have 52 episodes.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the Shaman King: Zero , Shaman King Flowers , Shaman King: Red Crimson , and Shaman King: Super Star spinoff manga in English.