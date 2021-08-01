Digimon Franchise Gets New Fall TV Anime, New Digimon Adventure 02 Anime Film

The "DigiFes 2021" event announced on Sunday that the Digimon franchise will have a new television anime and a new anime film. The Digimon Ghost Game television anime series will premiere this fall on Fuji TV and other channels. The teaser visual says, "Holograms…? Ghosts…?"





The Digimon that appear in the new TV anime are from left to right below, Angoramon, Gammamon, and Jellymon.

The new film will tell a story about Daisuke Motomiya (Davis Motomiya in English) and the other characters from the Digimon Adventure 02 anime. Director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya are reuniting from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna to work on the new film. Below is an English-subtitled "super-early teaser trailer" for the film:





Like the teaser trailer, the film's teaser visual reads, "The new Digimon movie is about 02. Now, the door to adventure opens …. 'I'm the first person to ever partner with a Digimon."

Producer Yōsuke Kinoshita ( Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna ) emphasized that the new film will revolve around the characters from Digimon Adventure 02 . He further explained that the team wanted to tell a story about Daisuke and his friends because they have a different appeal about them, compared to Taichi/Tai and his friends from the first Digimon Adventure television anime.

The Digimon Adventure 02 was the first direct television anime sequel to the first Digimon Adventure series, although it featured a new set of main characters. It aired from April 2000 to March 2001 in Japan, and then it aired from August 2000 to May 2001 in the United States.

The Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna sequel film told "the last adventure of Tai and Agumon." It opened in Japan in February 21, 2020, and then rolled out overseas last year and this year.

The most recent television anime, Digimon Adventure : (with a colon at the end of the title), premiered in Japan in April 2020, and it entered its final stage this past July. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.