Final Evangelion Film Sets 1st-Day Streaming Record on Amazon in Japan

Amazon Prime Video reported on Tuesday that Evangelion : 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the new version of the "final" Evangelion film, has garnered the highest number of launch-day streaming views since the service became available in Japan in 2015.

The film debuted on the service worldwide on August 13. The film is available in Japanese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Peninsular Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Korean, and English audio, as well as with subtitles in 28 languages.

Amazon Prime Video is also streaming the Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone , Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance , and Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo films in over 240 countries and territories, including Japan. These versions are the adjusted versions of the films after their original theatrical release. Funimation has released these new versions on home video with its own unique dubs.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web