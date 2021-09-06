Tabi-Hani Anime's Teaser Video Reveals Winter 2021 Premiere

Series of shorts about traveling around Japan stars

The official YouTube channel for Studio hb 's original Tabi-Hani anime project began streaming a teaser video on Friday revealing the project's winter 2021 premiere. The video featuring scenes from Kyoto states that the anime project will be a series of shorts.

The channel also streamed a radio commercial narrated by Hidenobu Kiuchi .

Studio hb revealed key art for the project.

The cast includes:

Miyu Tomita as Akari Yashima, a quiet high schooler who has inherited a love of travel from her older sister, who took care of her in place of often absent parents.



Kaori Maeda as Nagi Kitayama, Akari's cheerful classmate who willingly jumps into any activity, and becomes interested in Akari due to her mysterious air.



Studio hb announced the project on May 16. The anime's story centers on Akari and Nagi, who travel throughout Japan. Former Kyoto Animation animator Kazuya Sakamoto ( Child of Kamiari Month ) is directing the anime. Hajime Mitsuda ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Akiba's Trip: The Animation ) is designing the characters.