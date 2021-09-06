News
Voice Actress Yuko Sanpei Recovers from COVID-19, Returns to Work
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The talent agency Axl One announced on Monday that voice actress Yuko Sanpei has recovered from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and is returning to work. Sanpei had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 18 after developing a fever on August 17.
Sanpei made her voice acting debut as Kanata Saionji in the 2000 anime Daa! Daa! Daa!. She then starred as the main lead Renton Thurston in Eureka Seven, and she plays Ryō Akizuki in The [email protected] game and anime franchise. She stars as the title characters in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and 2018 Captain Tsubasa anime series.
Her other roles include Taichi Yagami the recent Digimon Adventure: retelling, the titular Oshiri Tantei in Butt Detective, Kakeru Aizawa in The Knight in the Area, Nozomi Yumehara/Cure Dream in Yes! Precure 5, Shinya Satou in Mitsudomoe, Sasha in The Qwaser of Stigmata, Nakiami in Xam'd: Lost Memories, and Tomoo Kinoshita in Danchi Tomoo.
Image via Axl One