Voice Actress Yuko Sanpei Recovers from COVID-19, Returns to Work

The talent agency Axl One announced on Monday that voice actress Yuko Sanpei has recovered from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and is returning to work. Sanpei had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 18 after developing a fever on August 17.

Sanpei made her voice acting debut as Kanata Saionji in the 2000 anime Daa! Daa! Daa! . She then starred as the main lead Renton Thurston in Eureka Seven , and she plays Ryō Akizuki in The [email protected] game and anime franchise. She stars as the title characters in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and 2018 Captain Tsubasa anime series.

Her other roles include Taichi Yagami the recent Digimon Adventure: retelling, the titular Oshiri Tantei in Butt Detective , Kakeru Aizawa in The Knight in the Area , Nozomi Yumehara/Cure Dream in Yes! Precure 5 , Shinya Satou in Mitsudomoe , Sasha in The Qwaser of Stigmata , Nakiami in Xam'd: Lost Memories , and Tomoo Kinoshita in Danchi Tomoo .

Image via Axl One

Sources: Axl One, Oricon