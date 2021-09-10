News
Digimon Ghost Game TV Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, October 3 Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for Digimon Ghost Game, the new television anime for the Digimon franchise, revealed the cast, staff the main visual, and the October 3 premiere for the anime on Friday.
The new cast members include:
Miyuki Sawashiro as the mischievous Gammamon
Yu Kobayashi as Ruri Tsukiyono, a 13-year-old student of an intergrated middle and high school
Kazuya Nakai as Angoramon
Akira Ishida as Kiyoshirō Higashimitarai, the dormitory head of Hazakura Academy
Yu Shimamura as Jellymon
Kimitoshi Chioka (Dragon Ball Super) and Masato Mitsuka (Digimon Adventure:) are serving as series directors for the show at Toei Animation. Masashi Sogo (Fairy Tail) is in charge of the series scripts. Tenya Yabuno is the original character designer, and is also credited alongside Hiroshi Izawa for planning assistance. Mariko Itō is adapting Yabuno's characters for animation. Kenji Watanabe is the original character designer for the Digimon, and Cho Shinozuka is adapting those Digimon designs for animaton. Mai Ichioka is the art director, and Toshiki Amada is credited for art setting.
The anime will premiere on Fuji TV on October 3 at 9:00 a.m.
Sources: Digimon Ghost Game's website, Comic Natalie