Hanabi-chan wa Okuregachi Anime Reveals Main Cast, Staff, 2022 Debut

The Comiplex manga site revealed the staff, cast, visuals, and 2022 debut on Friday for the anime adaptation of Ranpu Shirogane and Mamimu 's Hanabi-chan wa Okuregachi (Hanabi-chan Is Often Late) manga.

The anime will star:

Azumi Waki as Hanabi Hana Ariake



Sumire Uesaka as Versus Sen Takanawa



M.A.O as Thunder Kaminari Nihonbashi



Hiromitsu Kanazawa ( K series director, Seitokai Yakuindomo director) is directing the anime at Gaina , and Asami Sodeyama ( A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is designing the characters.

Universal Entertainment, a maker of pachi-slo (pachinko parlor slot machine) and pachinko games, conceived the "pachi-slo anthropomorphization comedy" concept. The manga imagines if Universal Entertainment's Hanabi (Fireworks), Versus, and Thunder V pachi-slo machines were girls working in a pachinko hall.

Story creator Shirogane and artist Mamimu launched the manga on Hero's Inc. 's Comiplex manga site in November 2019, and Hero's Inc. published the fourth compiled book volume on October 29.



