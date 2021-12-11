Nao Tōyama, Kiyono Yasuno Join Cast of Slow Loop Anime

Voice actresses also perform opening theme for January 7 anime as new musical unit

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Maiko Uchino 's Slow Loop manga revealed two more cast members on Saturday. The new cast includes Nao Tōyama as Niji Yoshinaga and Kiyono Yasuno as Tora Yoshinaga. The two characters are energetic twins and the younger brothers of Koi.

Toyama and Yasuno are also performing the show's opening theme song "Yajirushi" under a new musical unit called Pokapoka Ion .

The anime will premiere on January 7, and will also star:

Noriaki Akitaya ( Bakuman. , Castle Town Dandelion , ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? ) is directing the anime at CONNECT . Yuka Yamada ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , Asteroid in Love , Umi Monogatari ) is in charge of the series scripts. Shoko Takimoto ( BONJOUR Sweet Love Patisserie , ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? ) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director. Takurō Iga ( Asteroid in Love , Case File nº221: Kabukicho ) is composing the music at Flying Dog .

Rin Kusumi , Natsumi Hioka , and Tomomi Mineuchi will perform the ending theme song "Shuwa Shuwa" under the unit name Three ∞ Loop.

The Slow Loop manga centers on Hiyori, a girl who enjoys fly fishing by the beach, an activity passed down to her by her late father. On one typical day at the beach, she happens to meet Koharu, who happens to be her new stepsister from her mother's new marriage.

Uchino published a one-shot manga with the same title in Manga Time Kirara Forward in April 2018, before launching a full serialization in September 2018.

