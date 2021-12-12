Crunchyroll Streams The Ancient Magus' Bride -The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm OAD's 1st Episode

Crunchyroll began streaming the first volume of The Ancient Magus' Bride -The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm original anime disc ( OAD ) on Friday.

Crunchyroll describes the OAD :

Just prior to Chise becoming a part-time student, during Cartaphilus' brief nap… Chise receives an invitation to the academy, and she, with the help of Elias and the others, begins preparing. One such busy day, a spriggan arrives at their home on a strange horse, bringing news that "something is wrong with this Wild Hunt." Gabriel, an ordinary boy who'd just moved from London, was bored. Of his situation, of being parted from his friends, of unfamiliar land. Of everything. He was staring through his window, as if to escape from it all, when he caught a glimpse of tobacco smoke. When he ran outside to chase it, the impossible happened: his world began to intertwine with the veiled world of the mages.

Crunchyroll is streaming the project worldwide outside of Asia.

The three-episode OAD project is being bundled with the limited editions of the 16th, 17th, and 18th volumes of Kore Yamazaki 's The Ancient Magus' Bride manga . The 16th volume shipped on September 10. The 17th volume will ship on March 10, 2022, and the 18th volume will ship on September 10, 2022.

The staff describes the OAD series as the "first part" of the new anime project.

Yamazaki herself pens the story of the series.

Kazuaki Terasawa ( Anonymous Noise episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Kafka , a new animation studio established specifically for the OAD project. Aya Takaha returns from the television anime to pen the script alongside Yoko Yonaiyama ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby episode scriptwriter). Hirotaka Katō returns as character designer from the previous anime, and Junichi Matsumoto also returns to compose the music.



Source: Crunchyroll