Babylon's Fall Game Streams New Year's Commercial

Square Enix 's YouTube channel began streaming a New Years' special television commercial for Platinum Games ' Babylon's Fall game last Sunday.

The game is slated to launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 3. The game will include a co-op online multiplayer option for parties up to four players. Square Enix stated the game will feature "a range of post launch game modes" for free.

Square Enix describes the game:

Join a group of warriors bonded with special equipment called Gideon Coffins in an odyssey to overcome the titanic Tower of Babylon. Wield unique weapons in both hands, and use the power of the Gideon Coffin, allowing for combinations of up to four weapons at once. The capabilities of different equipment will also bring endless strategic variation to combat. Game visuals are achieved using a newly developed “brushwork style” to create a unique fantasy setting with a medieval oil painting aesthetic.

The game will require a "persistent broadband internet connection" and a free Square Enix account to play.

Square Enix announced the game in June 2018. The game was previously slated to launch for PS4 and PC via Steam in 2019. Square Enix is working with Plantinum Games on the project.

Platinum Games has developed such games as Bayonetta , Vanquish , Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance , The Wonderful 101 , and Nier: Automata .