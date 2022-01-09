News
Voice Actress Aoi Yūki's Chimera Project Gets Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The February issue of Futabasha's Monthly Action magazine revealed on December 25 that "YUKI×AOI Chimera Project," the original project that voice actress Aoi Yūki is developing with an anime as its eventual goal, is inspiring a new manga titled Chimera Project: Zero that will launch in the magazine's next issue on January 25. Robo Hitsuji is drawing the manga.
The project has a theme of "chimera," and Yūki is herself in charge of the planning, original work, and original character designs. The project's website has been serializing the manga Chimerio Gakushū-chō (Chimerio Study Notes), and the smartphone app "smash" began streaming a voice movie version of the manga in November 2020. The website for the project also features several animated music videos featuring Yūki singing as her character Sunday.
Yūki debuted as a voice actress in 2003 and starred for the first time in 2008's Kurenai anime. Her other notable roles include Tsuyu Asui in My Hero Academia, Madoka Kaname in Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Tanya Degurechaff in Saga of Tanya the Evil, Kayo Hinazuki in ERASED, and Biwa in The Heike Story. In addition, she has performed theme songs for a number of anime, often as part of the singing duo petit milady with fellow voice actress Ayana Taketatsu.
Source: Monthly Action February issue and website