Voice Actress Aoi Yūki's Chimera Project Gets Manga

Robo Hitsuji draws Chimera Project: Zero manga debuting January 25

The February issue of Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine revealed on December 25 that "YUKI×AOI Chimera Project," the original project that voice actress Aoi Yūki is developing with an anime as its eventual goal, is inspiring a new manga titled Chimera Project: Zero that will launch in the magazine's next issue on January 25. Robo Hitsuji is drawing the manga.

The project has a theme of "chimera," and Yūki is herself in charge of the planning, original work, and original character designs. The project's website has been serializing the manga Chimerio Gakushū-chō (Chimerio Study Notes), and the smartphone app "smash" began streaming a voice movie version of the manga in November 2020. The website for the project also features several animated music videos featuring Yūki singing as her character Sunday.

Yūki debuted as a voice actress in 2003 and starred for the first time in 2008's Kurenai anime. Her other notable roles include Tsuyu Asui in My Hero Academia , Madoka Kaname in Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Tanya Degurechaff in Saga of Tanya the Evil , Kayo Hinazuki in ERASED , and Biwa in The Heike Story . In addition, she has performed theme songs for a number of anime, often as part of the singing duo petit milady with fellow voice actress Ayana Taketatsu .

