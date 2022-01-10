Darwin's Game Manga is in Climax, Gets Spinoff

Spinoff to center on Rain

The 25th compiled book volume of FLIPFLOPs ' Darwin's Game manga revealed on Friday that the manga is in its climax. The volume also revealed that FLIPFLOPs will launch a spinoff manga centering on Rein Kashiwagi, also known as Rain.

FLIPFLOPs launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in December 2012. Shū Miyama (formerly known under the pen name Ginko) provides the story for the manga, while Yuki Takahata provides the art. The manga entered its final arc in January 2020. The "last event" of the manga began in its 22nd compiled book volume in December 2020.

The manga centers on Kaname Sudō, a high school boy who is drawn to a mysterious game app titled "Darwin's Game." He becomes involved in a social game where the stakes are life or death.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered with a one-hour episode in January 2020. FunimationNow streamed the series as it aired. The anime debuted on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE in February.

The FLIPFLOPs duo launched a serialized prequel novel in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in January 2020, with Miyama writing the story and Takahata drawing the illustrations. The novel's story focuses on Shuka and Rain's past. The novel concluded its serialization in August 2020.