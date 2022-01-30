Kenji Kamiyama's Eien no 831 Anime Film to Also Play in Theaters in Japan

Director Kenji Kamiyama 's new anime feature Eien no 831 (The Eternal 831) premiered on the premium subscription television channel WOWOW on Sunday, and it ended with an announcement that the film will also play in theaters throughout Japan. Tokyo's Shinjuku Piccadilly and other theaters will begin screening the film on March 18, and participating theaters are planning to give audience members a bonus extra.

The anime's cast includes:

The tagline on the poster visual (above) and teaser visual (right) reads, "Who restarted time when it stopped?"

Kamiyama directed and wrore the anime at Craftar , and he said last November that the anime is a "socially conscious youth crime adventure story." The story is set in Tokyo that is in deep disarray due to "an unprecedented calamity."

Gō Shiina ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ) composed the music for the anime. Music duo angela performed the anime's theme song, while KanoeRana (first TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ending theme) performed the anime's opening theme song.

The anime commemorates the network's 30th anniversary, which occurred in April 2021.

Kamiyama is perhaps best known for directing the Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , and Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit anime. He has also directed 009 Re:Cyborg , Napping Princess , and most recently, he co-directed the 2019 Ultraman anime and the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime alongside Shinji Aramaki . Netflix released the latter two anime worldwide.

Kamiyama is also co-directing the recent Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime series with Aramaki. He is directing The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim prequel feature film.