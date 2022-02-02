Choujin X Manga Ends Serialization in Young Jump, Continues in Tonari no Young Jump

This year's 10th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Sui Ishida 's Choujin X manga is ending its serialization in the magazine, but it is still continuing its serialization on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump manga website.

Ishida launched the manga on Tonari no Young Jump in May 2021. The manga began serializing in Weekly Young Jump on October 14, while also continuing on Tonari no Young Jump . Ishida revealed on Twitter that he will release the manga's chapters according to his own schedule.

Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website are both publishing the manga in English digitally as chapters are released in Japan. Viz Media describes the manga with the tagline, "Sometimes to fight a monster, you must become one!"

Ishida serialized Tokyo Ghoul in Weekly Young Jump from 2011 to 2014, and then serialized Tokyo Ghoul:re from 2014 until July 2018. Viz Media released the manga series in North America.

The Tokyo Ghoul anime aired in 2014 and Tokyo Ghoul √A aired in 2015. The first season of the Tokyo Ghoul:re anime premiered in April 2018, and the second season premiered in October 2018.

Source: Weekly Young Jump issue 10

