Digimon ReArise Smartphone Game Ends Service on April 20

"Main Story Season 2 Final Act" is now available in English version of game

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Monday that it is shutting down its Digimon ReArise smartphone game on April 21 in Japan, and on April 20 at 11:00 p.m. EDT for the English version of the game. The company disabled purchases of the in-game items DigiRuby on Monday.

The Facebook page for the English version of the game stated the game's "Main Story Season 2 Final Act" is now available.

The game launched in Japan in June 2018. Bandai Namco Entertainment released the game in the West in October 2019.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

An unknown Digimon calling itself Herissmon has appeared in your smartphone.

Suddenly, a mysterious force known as “Spirals” attack…

This is the tale of your Digimon's ReArise.

Dive into a story of new faces and old friends in this friendship Digivolving RPG!

Straightener performs the game's theme song "The Future Is Now."

The "friendship evolution Digimon RPG" is free to play with the option to purchase items. Players are able to visit a town to interact with and befriend Digimon. The story involves the sudden appearance of Digimon from the player's smartphone, and a sudden powerful force that attacks.

Sources: Gamer, Digimon ReArise game's English Facebook page



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.