Battle Spirits: Connected Battlers PS4, Switch Game's Trailer Highlights Characters

Game developer and publisher FuRyu began streaming a promotional video on Thursday for Battle Spirits: Connected Battlers , its game for the Battle Spirits card game franchise . The video highlights the game's characters.

The game will launch for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on April 14. The game was originally scheduled to launch on January 20, but was delayed to April 14 to improve the game's quality.

The game will feature over 1,000 cards.

Bandai launched its original Battle Spirits trading card game in 2008. In the game, cards represent dragons, demons, birds, insects, and other spirits that the players can control in battles. Bandai imported the game to the United States in 2009.

The Battle Spirits anime franchise launched with the 50-episode Battle Spirits: Shōnen Toppa Bashin series in September 2008.

Battle Spirits: Kakumei no Galett , the ninth and most recent anime in the franchise , premiered in August 2020. A three-episode net anime series titled Battle Spirits: Saga Brave premiered in June 2019.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.