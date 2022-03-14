Sabikui Bisco Anime Previews 'Tetsujin' Arc in Video

Series premiered on January 10

The official website for the television anime of the Rust-Eater Bisco ( Sabikui Bisco ) light novel series by Shinji Cobkubo (Kobukubo) began streaming a new promotional video on Monday for the anime's "Tetsujin" arc.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , and Abema on January 10. Funimation and Crunchyroll are both streaming the anime as it airs in Japan and are also streaming an English dub.

The story is set in Japan after a "Rusting Wind" has corroded everything. People live in fear of the rust that corrodes cities and life in general. A boy named Bisco Akaboshi from the despised Mushroom Guardian tribe embarks on a journey to obtain the "Rust-Eating" mushroom — a miracle drug that purifies all rust — to save his dying teacher.

During his journey, Bisco encounters Miro Nekoyanagi, a good-looking young doctor at Imihama, and together they search for a countermeasure against the rust consuming Miro's beloved big sister.

Atsushi Ikariya is directing the anime at OZ with assistant director Daisuke Mataga . Sadayuki Murai is supervising and writing the series scripts. Ai Asari and Ikariya are designing the characters, and Asari and Norie Igawa are serving as chief animation directors. Yi Hui Zhang is also serving as animation director. Takeshi Ueda (AA=) and Hinako Tsubakiyama are composing the music.