Chimimo Original TV Anime's 1st Promo Video Streamed

Anime about shape-shifting evil demon premieres in July

The official website for the Chimimo original television anime began streaming the first promotional video on Friday:

The anime stars: (from left to right in above image)

The anime will premiere in July.

The "heart-warming comedy" anime centers on Chimimo, who is a messenger of hell and a shape-shifting evil demon. Chimimo is one of 12 evil demons whose mission is to turn the human world into hell. The 12 demons along with "Jigoku-san" go to the human world, but Jigoku-san and Chimimo become freeloaders to a family of three sisters named Mutsumi, Hazuki, and Mei.

Illustrator Kanahei ( Kyoufu! Zombie Neko original character design) and anime studio Shinei Animation ( Doraemon , Crayon Shin-chan ) are producing the anime. Aruto Pino is directing the anime at Shinei Animation with animation cooperation by M2 ANIMATION and DeeDee Animation Studio . Kanahei is credited with the original character designs, and Mai Tsutsumi is adapting those designs for animation. Kimiko Ueno is overseeing the series scripts. Sachi Takahashi is the art director, Satoko Fujimoto is the editor, and Yashikin is composing the music.

