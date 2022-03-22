King of Fighters XV Game's Trailer Reveals Omega Rugal DLC, Boss Challenge Mode

Free DLC character launches on April 14

SNK began streaming a trailer for its The King of Fighters XV game, revealing that the game will get a free DLC character Omega Rugal (voiced by Tsuguo Mogami ) on April 14, alongside a new Boss Challenge mode.

SNK released the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam , and the Epic Games Store on February 17.

SNK delayed the game due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic affecting the development schedule. The game was originally scheduled to launch in 2021.

The base game will feature 39 playable fighters, including all characters from previous games.

The game's initial roster includes: Shun'Ei, Meitenkun, Benimaru Nikaido, Iori, Joe Higashi, Kyo, Chizuru, Leona Heidern, Mai Shiranui, Andy Bogard, Yuri Sakazaki, Terry Bogard, Yashiro Nanakase, King, Shermie, Chris, Ryo Sakazaki, Robert Garcia, Ralf, Clark, Blue Mary, Luong, Vanessa, Ramon, King of Dinosaurs, Athena Asamiya, Antonov, Ash Crimson, Kukri, Isla, K', Heidern, Dolores, Whip, Ángel, Krohnen, Maxima, Kula Diamond, and Elisabeth Blanctorche.

The game will also get four new teams of three DLC characters each. Team Garou debuted as DLC in March, and the team included Rock Howard, Gato, and B. Jenet. Team South Town will launch in May, and the team includes Geese Howard, Billy Kane, and Ryuji Yamazaki. Team 3 will debut in summer, and Team 4 will arrive in fall.

The game got an anime short by animator and director Masami Obari ( Fatal Fury ).

SNK released The King of Fighters XIV , the latest installment in the franchise , for PS4 in August 2016. SNK then released the game for PC via Steam in June 2017.

The series is inspiring a Chinese-animated CG film titled The King of Fighters: Awaken that will debut simultaneously worldwide in 2022.