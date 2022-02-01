King of Fighters XV Game's Trailer Reveals DLC Characters

Video highlights Team Garou, Team South Town

SNK began streaming on Monday a trailer for its The King of Fighters XV game, revealing that the game will get 12 new DLC characters, bringing the total roster to 51. There will be four new teams of three DLC characters each. The video highlights Team Garou and Team South Town, which are part of the DLC's first wave.

Team Garou will debut in the game as DLC in March, and the team includes Rock Howard (voiced by Yūma Uchida ), Gato (voiced by Yuma Yamaguchi ), and B. Jenet (voiced by Mikako Komatsu ). Team South Town will launch in May, and the team includes Geese Howard (voiced by Kong Kuwata ), Billy Kane (voiced by Masaki Masaki),and Ryuji Yamazaki (voiced by Tsuguo Mogami ). Team 3 will debut in summer, and Team 4 will arrive in fall.

SNK will release the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam , and the Epic Games Store on February 17. Pre-orders for the game opened on December 11.

SNK delayed the game due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic affecting the development schedule. The game was originally scheduled to launch in 2021.

The base game will feature 39 playable fighters, including all characters from previous games.

The game's initial roster includes: Shun'Ei, Meitenkun, Benimaru Nikaido, Iori, Joe Higashi, Kyo, Chizuru, Leona Heidern, Mai Shiranui, Andy Bogard, Yuri Sakazaki, Terry Bogard, Yashiro Nanakase, King, Shermie, Chris, Ryo Sakazaki, Robert Garcia, Ralf, Clark, Blue Mary, Luong, Vanessa, Ramon, King of Dinosaurs, Athena Asamiya, Antonov, Ash Crimson, Kukri, Isla, K', Heidern, Dolores, Whip, Ángel, Krohnen, Maxima, Kula Diamond, and Elisabeth Blanctorche.

SNK released The King of Fighters XIV , the latest installment in the franchise , for PlayStation 4 in August 2016. SNK then released the game for PC via Steam in June 2017.

The series is inspiring a Chinese-animated CG film titled The King of Fighters: Awaken that will debut simultaneously worldwide in 2022.