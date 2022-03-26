Anna Suzuki Performs New Opening Theme for Waccha PriMagi! Anime

Voice actress Anna Suzuki announced at the AnimeJapan 2022 event on Saturday that she will perform the new opening theme song "Chasing the dream" for the third cours (quarter of a year) of Waccha Purimaji! ( Waccha PriMagi! ), the latest television anime in TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S and syn Sophia 's Pretty Series franchise. Saki Yamakita from i☆Ris wrote the lyrics.

The anime premiered in October 2021, and HIDIVE is streaming the series in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Scandinavia, Spain, and Portugal. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series, and it will release it on home video.

The new series continues the franchise's conceptual motifs of song, dance, and fashion, and it also adds the theme of magic. Middle-school first-year student Matsuri Hibino loves festivals, and she dreams of one day being able to star in "PriMagi," a magic-like form of stage entertainment borne from song, dance and fashion. That day arrives when the hyper-spirited, trouble-making magician Myamu arrives from the magical realm and scouts Matsuri for PriMagi. Together, the two compete with rivals to rise to the top of PriMagi.

Junichi Sato ( Sailor Moon , Ojamajo Doremi , Hugtto! Precure ) joins the franchise for the first time as the new anime's executive director, and Kōsuke Kobayashi ( Fairy Ranmaru , Idol Time PriPara chief director) is serving as the series director for the first time in the franchise at Tatsunoko Productions and Dongwoo A&E . Chi Man Park ( Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live ) is serving as chief director, and Fumi Tsubota is returning to the franchise after seven years to supervise the series scripts.

Yumi Nashimoto of syn Sophia is drafting the original character designs, and Sayaka Toda is adapting the designs for animation. Yoshihiro Otobe is directing the CG. Hiromi Mizutani is composing the music, and Yukio Nagasaki is directing the sound.

Sources: Avex, Comic Natalie