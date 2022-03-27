The AnimeJapan 2022 stage event for the television anime adaptation of writer Takahiro and artist Yōhei Takemura 's Chained Soldier ( Mato Seihei no Slave or literally, Slave of the Magic Capital's Elite Troops) manga revealed three new cast members for the anime on Sunday. The new cast members all play characters that are part of the 6th Anti-Demon Squad, and include:

Maaya Uchida as Tenka Izumo, the chief of 6th Squad

as Tenka Izumo, the chief of 6th Squad Nene Hieda as Yachiho Azuma, Himari's sister, and 6th Squad's executive officer

as Yachiho Azuma, Himari's sister, and 6th Squad's executive officer Reina Ueda as Sahara Wakasa, the carefree member of 6th Squad

Yūya Hirose and Akari Kitō are starring the anime as Yūki Wakura and Kyōka Uzen, respectively. Other cast members include Yume Miyamoto as Himari Azuma, Mari Hino as Shushu Suruga, and Hina Tachibana as Nei Ōkawamura.

Seven Arcs ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha , White Album , Trinity Seven ) is producing the anime.

The battle fantasy is set in a world where a demonic gate has unleashed monsters known as Shūki. A special peach tree is able to give special powers, but only to women. The story begins when a down-on-his-luck boy named Yūki Wakura meets Uzen Kyōka, a girl who has gained the power of the peach, and is the captain of the 7th Anti-Demon Squad.

Takahiro and Takemura launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website in January 2019. Shueisha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on December 3.

Takahiro and Tetsuya Tashiro ended their Akame ga KILL! manga in December 2017. The manga launched in 2010 in Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine. The prequel manga, Akame ga KILL! ZERO , launched in 2013 and ended with its 10th volume. Takahiro and strelka launched the Hinowa ga CRUSH! manga in June 2017. Yen Press is publishing all three titles in English.

Takahiro also provided the original concept for the Yuki Yuna Is a Hero anime and the series composition for the Release the Spyce anime.

Takemura previously drew a manga adaptation for Tomohiro Matsu 's Papa no Iu Koto o Kikinasai! ( Listen to Me, Girls. I Am Your Father! ) light novel series.

Update: Crunchyroll reports that the Mato Seihei no Slave anime's English title is Chained Soldier .