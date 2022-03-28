AnimeJapan 2022 News Roundup

Here is all the news from this week's AnimeJapan 2022

New Title and License Announcements

Starmyu Anime Staff Reunite for Opus Colors 2023 TV Anime

Aniplex Reveals A-1 Pictures' Engage Kiss Romantic Comedy Anime With Teaser

Dr. Stone: Ryusui Anime Special Premieres in July

thatgamecompany's Sky: Children of the Light Game Gets Animation Project

New Cast and Staff Announcements

Black Summoner Anime Reveals Teaser Video, More Cast, July Premiere

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! Anime Casts Natsuki Hanae, Ai Fairouz

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Anime's Video Reveals 5 New Cast Members, Theme Songs, July Debut

Orient Anime Casts Yōko Hikasa, Reveals New Visual for 2nd Part

KanColle Anime Season 2's Teaser Reveals Staff, 8 Episode Run in November

My Master Has No Tail Anime's Promo Video Reveals More Cast, October Premiere

Haruna Mikawa, Kana Hanazawa Join Cast of 'When Will Ayumu Make His Move?' Anime

Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall Anime Announces 4 More Cast Members

Mariya Ise, Nobunaga Shimazaki Join Cast of Vampire Dies in No Time Anime's 2nd Season

In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Anime's Promo Video Highlights Show's 38 Characters

Chained Soldier Anime Adds 3 Cast Members

'I'm Quitting Heroing' Anime's Video Previews Ending Song

Spriggan Anime's Trailer Reveals June 18 Release on Netflix

RPG Real Estate Anime Unveils More Cast, 2nd Key Visual

Reincarnated as a Sword Anime's Video Reveals Staff, October Premiere

Key's Prima Doll Anime Video Reveals More Staff, Song

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Anime Films Reveal Cast

Ultraman Season 2 Anime Highlights Maya in Character Video

New Videos, Visuals, Songs, Dates

Key's Prima Doll Anime Premieres in July

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal Anime Reveals TV Format, 2022 Debut

'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?' Season 4 Anime Premieres This Summer

Fanfare of Adolescence Horse Racing Anime's New Promo Video Streamed

Tatsunoko Pro's The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War Anime Reveals Visual

Eminence in Shadow Anime Reveals New Promo Video, October Premiere

Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers TV Anime Unveils Visual, Teaser Trailer

WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me Film Unveils Theme Song Artist, Early Fall Opening

The Rising of the Shield Hero 2 Anime Unveils New Video, Visual

Luminous Witches Anime's Video Reveals July Premiere

Anna Suzuki Performs New Opening Theme for Waccha PriMagi! Anime

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Anime's 2nd Part Streams on Netflix This Fall

CUE! Anime's New Promo Video Previews Show's 2nd Part

'Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it' Anime Season 2's Opening, Ending Sequences Previewed in Videos

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie Previewed in 2nd Trailer

The [email protected] Million Live! Franchise Unveils Full Animated Music Video

Netflix's Vampire in the Garden Anime Unveils New Trailer, May 16 Debut

Shadows House Anime's 2nd Season Teaser Trailer Hints at Robed Nobleman

Date A Live IV Anime's Video Highlights Nia, Previews Ending Song

Uncle From Another World Anime's Video Unveils Theme Songs, July Premiere

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Anime's 2nd Video Reveals Theme Song Titles

Golden Kamuy Anime Video Reveals October Premiere for 4th Season

Nanoha Creator Masaki Tsuzuki's Extreme Hearts Anime Previewed in Video

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Anime Season 2's Trailer Reveals Insert Song, May 23 Debut

2nd Sword Art Online Progressive Anime Film's Teaser Video Streamed







The AnimeJapan 2022 event is being held on March 26 to 29 this year, as a hybrid in-person and online event.

The show's public days were held on March 26 and 27 as an in-person event at Tokyo Big Sight in the center's East Tower Halls 1-8. The business days are being held on March 28 and 29, and will be online only.

The event's public days typically offer exhibition booths, merchandise sales, and stage events to the general public. The business days allows buyers and licensors to hold discussions with anime company representatives.

AnimeJapan 2021 also took place last March as an online event. The event was originally planned as a hybrid in-person and online event, but the staff later canceled the in-person portion due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and a then-ongoing state of emergency. AnimeJapan 2020 was canceled completely in March 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. AnimeJapan 2019 was the last time the event was in-person as opposed to virtual.