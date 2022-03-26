Bandai Namco Entertainment unveiled the full version of an anime prologue image music video for The [email protected] Million Live! franchise during the AnimeJapan 2022 event on Sunday. The video features animaton by Shirogumi Inc. , who is also producing the franchise 's upcoming television anime.

The event also previewed a new Platinum Star Tune event for The [email protected] Million Live! Theater Days game, featuring the song "Omoide Clear Sky" by Elena Shimabara and Miya Miyao ( Asuka Kakumoto and Choucho Kiritani ) as well as an accompanying visual for the song.

The franchise 's upcoming television anime will premiere in 2023. The anime will follow the growth from the initial stages of the theater of Mirai Kasuga and the other idols.

Shinya Watada ( Aikatsu Stars! film, Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE ) is directing the anime at Shirogumi Inc. , and Yoichi Kato ( Aikatsu! ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts.

Shirogumi Inc. produced the below video when Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the television anime adaptation during the third anniversary of The [email protected] Million Live! Theater Days in 2020.

Namco Bandai Games released the original The [email protected] Million Live! game in 2013 as a spinoff of the main The [email protected] game series. The game initially featured the 765 Pro characters of the original series, as well as 37 new characters. The game allowed players to manage their own idol production company, and raise their idols' skills. The game then ended service in March 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched a successor to the game titled The [email protected] Million Live! Theater Days for iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The stage for the new game is a 765 Pro live theater, and it takes place in rooms such as the theater's office, waiting room, and greenroom. The game features the theater clerk character Misaki Aoba. In the game, players can communicate more with certain idols by touching them on screen. The game's solo and unit concerts feature rhythm games.